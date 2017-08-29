Popular Topics
Tests being carried out in WC areas hit by bird flu

Provincial Agricultural MEC Alan Winde says affected farms have been quarantined.

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the Western Cape. Picture: www.elsenburg.com.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Ongoing tests are being carried out in areas in the Western Cape which have seen an outbreak of bird flu.

Fresh cases of avian flu have been detected on a poultry farm in the Paardeberg region.

At least 30,000 chickens have died while a further 110,000 have had to be culled.

Provincial Agricultural MEC Alan Winde says affected farms have been quarantined.

“Three ostrich farms are quarantined in the Heidelberg region and as well as one farm in the Paardeberg region. And obviously we’re conducting tests because it’s contagious.

“We’re also asking for people to tell us if they are picking anything up.”

