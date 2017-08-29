Popular Topics
Skinny pants protest: GED won't tolerate ill discipline, says Lesufi

Officials from the Education Department visited Hoerskool Pretoria West where pupils boycotted classes on Friday demanding the right to wear skinny pants.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has urged pupils who are unhappy with their school's code of conduct to raise their issues through the correct structures and not resort to disrupting learning and teaching.

Officials from the Education Department visited Hoerskool Pretoria West on Monday where pupils boycotted classes on Friday demanding the right to wear skinny pants.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says measures have now been put in place to ensure there are no more disruptions.

Lesufi says his department will not tolerate ill-discipline at schools.

“That's why on 14 September we’ll be hosting a summit that will assist us to resolve all these issues.”

He says he’s satisfied with how management at Hoerskool Pretoria West is handling the issue.

“I’m quite convinced that the SGB can handle the task… they’ll manage this situation appropriately.”

While the governing body is due to hold a meeting with parents at the end of this week to discuss the matter, Lesufi says the school code of conduct remains in place.

LISTEN: For fashion's sake: Pretoria learners protest for skinny pants

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

