Residents laud no bail for CT man accused of raping girl (6)

Jerome Petersen was denied bail in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel is due back in the dock next month.

Petersen allegedly bribed the child with R5 after sexually assaulting her.

The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on the accused's property.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie on Monday handed over a petition to the court with more than a thousand signatures from residents, asking the magistrate to oppose bail.

“I think it’s a huge win for the community. It’s also a huge win for the family who knows that the community is standing with them at this time. People are standing together and we’re going to make sure that justice prevails. I think residents have also lost faith in the court system, but this win gives them hope again.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)