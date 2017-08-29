Residents laud no bail for CT man accused of raping girl (6)
Jerome Petersen was denied bail in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel is due back in the dock next month.
Petersen allegedly bribed the child with R5 after sexually assaulting her.
The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on the accused's property.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie on Monday handed over a petition to the court with more than a thousand signatures from residents, asking the magistrate to oppose bail.
“I think it’s a huge win for the community. It’s also a huge win for the family who knows that the community is standing with them at this time. People are standing together and we’re going to make sure that justice prevails. I think residents have also lost faith in the court system, but this win gives them hope again.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
