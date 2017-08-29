Popular Topics
Residents laud no bail for CT man accused of raping girl (6)

Jerome Petersen was denied bail in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel is due back in the dock next month.

Jerome Petersen was denied bail in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.

Petersen allegedly bribed the child with R5 after sexually assaulting her.

The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on the accused's property.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie on Monday handed over a petition to the court with more than a thousand signatures from residents, asking the magistrate to oppose bail.

“I think it’s a huge win for the community. It’s also a huge win for the family who knows that the community is standing with them at this time. People are standing together and we’re going to make sure that justice prevails. I think residents have also lost faith in the court system, but this win gives them hope again.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

