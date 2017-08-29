Pupils celebrate as cane-wielding 'monster' deputy principal suspended

The deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School was suspended on Monday after a video of her repeatedly striking a female learner’s back with a wooden cane went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu- Natal Education Department says all the learners of a school in Umlazi where the deputy principal was suspended for caning a pupil will receive counselling.

The deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School was suspended on Monday after a video of her repeatedly striking a female learner’s back with a wooden cane went viral.

The department says they were shocked to learn that such a senior official who is supposed to know better was involved in corporal punishment.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “To my surprise, the school kids were clapping when they heard that the deputy principal has been suspended. They were celebrating. so, you can tell that this was a monster. The kids were stuck with this monster.”