Pupils celebrate as cane-wielding 'monster' deputy principal suspended
The deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School was suspended on Monday after a video of her repeatedly striking a female learner’s back with a wooden cane went viral.
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu- Natal Education Department says all the learners of a school in Umlazi where the deputy principal was suspended for caning a pupil will receive counselling.
The department says they were shocked to learn that such a senior official who is supposed to know better was involved in corporal punishment.
Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “To my surprise, the school kids were clapping when they heard that the deputy principal has been suspended. They were celebrating. so, you can tell that this was a monster. The kids were stuck with this monster.”
