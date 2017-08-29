Parly committee welcomes appointment of Vanara in state capture probe

Parliament’s lawyer Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara will lead the inquiry after MPs specifically asked that he be made available to work with them.

CAPE TOWN – The Parliamentary committee responsible for probing state capture at Eskom, Denel and Transnet has welcomed news that it will get the resources needed to start the inquiry.

In June, House chairperson Cedric Frolick instructed the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises to probe allegations contained in the so-called Gupta Leaks emails.

But Members of Parliament (MPs) were reluctant to start without an experienced evidence leader on their side.

MPs have now been told they will get exactly who they wanted to lead their probe.

Parliament’s lawyer Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara will lead the inquiry after MPs specifically asked that he be made available to work with them.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone says it’s a step in the right direction.

“We’re very pleased that advocate Vanara, who is well-known for his services rendered in the SABC inquiry, will be leading the evidence in the case.”

Committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says that the inquiry will start once Vanara is ready to go.

“You’ll have to give two weeks for the evidence leader to look at the legal issue.”

Rantho says that potential witnesses have already been sent letters informing them about the inquiry.