Outa lays corruption complaint against Anoj Singh over Eskom-Trillian saga

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it's laid a corruption complaint against Eskom’s suspended CFO Anoj Singh.

The power utility says the board will make a decision on Tuesday afternoon about whether to take action against those implicated in lies about a report into payments Eskom made to Trillian and consultancy firm McKinsey.

Two months ago, New York based firm Oliver Wyman red flagged the R1.6 billion payment Eskom made to Gupta-linked company Trillian.

But instead, the utility lied about the transaction, insisting it was found to be above board.

Singh would have had to approve these payments and Outa says he's has been invaluable for the Gupta empire to pave the way for lucrative deals.

The organisation's Ben Theron said: “He appears to be a banker for the Guptas and we believe he’s at the centre of a very big web. He’s been suspended and the things we mentioned here have been proven now because yesterday Eskom actually acknowledged that they said they lied previously when they said there were no payments paid.”