Mahambehlala's office says reason for Parly absence was communicated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mahambehlala's office says reason for Parly absence was communicated

Earlier Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee was surprised by Deputy Minister of Communication's Tandi Mahambehlala's absence.

Communications Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala. Picture: GCIS.
Communications Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala. Picture: GCIS.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of Communication's office has clarified her reason for missing a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee was surprised by Tandi Mahambehlala's absence.

The committee believed she had taken study leave on Tuesday even though she was expected to attend their meeting about a state-owned entity under her department's supervision.

Members of Parliament (MPs) received an apology from Communications Minister Ayanada Dlodlo who's sick, but they had not received an official note from Mahambehlala's office about her absence.

But her spokesperson, Christin Phiri, says the office did inform the committee.

“We wish to place it on record that the office of the deputy minister did send an apology to the Portfolio Committee on Communications. The apology states very clearly what the reason for the absence is. And the reason for the absence is that the deputy minister had a meeting that she could not change in another province on the day.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA