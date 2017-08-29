-
Mahambehlala's office says reason for Parly absence was communicated
Earlier Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee was surprised by Deputy Minister of Communication's Tandi Mahambehlala's absence.
CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of Communication's office has clarified her reason for missing a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.
Earlier Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee was surprised by Tandi Mahambehlala's absence.
The committee believed she had taken study leave on Tuesday even though she was expected to attend their meeting about a state-owned entity under her department's supervision.
Members of Parliament (MPs) received an apology from Communications Minister Ayanada Dlodlo who's sick, but they had not received an official note from Mahambehlala's office about her absence.
But her spokesperson, Christin Phiri, says the office did inform the committee.
“We wish to place it on record that the office of the deputy minister did send an apology to the Portfolio Committee on Communications. The apology states very clearly what the reason for the absence is. And the reason for the absence is that the deputy minister had a meeting that she could not change in another province on the day.”
