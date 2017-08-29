[LISTEN] How to protect your small business from big businesses
Radio 702 | Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis says every owner must know his business' worth when working with the big players.
JOHANNESBURG - Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis says the most important thing is to identify the value of your business when pitching to gowork with the big players.
Phitidis says every owner must protect his staff, intellectual property and his business from their staff who as former buyers become his competitors, among others.
He says it’s also important to keep in mind that “what people say they need and what actually happens when you implement, are two different things.”
