KZN education dept to continue acting against teachers caning pupils

Deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School in Umlazi was suspended after a video of her caning a female learner went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department says it will continue to deal decisively with educators who use corporal punishment in schools across the province.

The department says several teachers who have been identified as having used harsh methods to discipline pupils have been fired

On Monday, the deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School in Umlazi was suspended after a video of her caning a female learner went viral.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says they will not rush this investigation as they want to do a thorough job.

“We’re not just obsessed with exposing these people, we want to act so that we can clean our system and because our responsibility is to ensure that there’s teaching and learning.”