KZN education dept to continue acting against teachers caning pupils

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

KZN education dept to continue acting against teachers caning pupils

Deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School in Umlazi was suspended after a video of her caning a female learner went viral.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department says it will continue to deal decisively with educators who use corporal punishment in schools across the province.

The department says several teachers who have been identified as having used harsh methods to discipline pupils have been fired

On Monday, the deputy principal of Okumhlope Secondary School in Umlazi was suspended after a video of her caning a female learner went viral.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says they will not rush this investigation as they want to do a thorough job.

“We’re not just obsessed with exposing these people, we want to act so that we can clean our system and because our responsibility is to ensure that there’s teaching and learning.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA