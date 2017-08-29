Hillbrow Theatre shooter held under police guard in hospital

The 33-year-old was arrested at the Greenstone Mall on Sunday after he was allegedly involved in another crime on the same day.

JOHANNESBURG – The man who shot and killed one person and wounded seven others at the Hillbrow Theater is being held under police guard in hospital.

Police are still looking for at least four of his alleged accomplices.

Spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says the man is expected to appear in court soon.

“During his arrest, he was injured and was taken to hospital under police guard. While police were following up on information on a theater shooting, they identified the suspect at the hospital.”