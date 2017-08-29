Dissatisfaction over cleaning tender behind Kleinmond protest
About 500 demonstrators took to the streets of Kleinmond on Monday, burning rubble and tyres and looting shops.
CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand Municipality says that a protest in Kleinmond was caused by dissatisfaction over a cleaning tender.
They are unhappy that the municipality has given a cleaning tender to a new contractor that does not come from the Overhills area.
Overstrand municipal mayor Ralph Smith says that they’ve engaged with angry residents to explain the tender process.
Smith adds that the group has handed over a memorandum of demands.
“One of my colleagues met with them and explained to them how the tender process works. Now they’re unhappy. A memorandum was handed over to the municipality and now that’s part of the housing. A few years ago we built houses in Kleinmond… I don’t know why housing is also part of this now.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
