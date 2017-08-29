'Developing infrastructure, corruption intolerance among job crisis solutions'

DA leader Mmuis Maimane says infrastructure development needs to be city-driven to strengthen the economy.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says infrastructure development and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption are some of the answers to the country's job crisis, especially in DA-led cities.

Maimane was delivering the party's plan to make the four major cities more attractive to business after meeting with their respective mayors in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

“Cities are key to that because, in certain instances, they have the balance sheet to roll out bulk infrastructure to our citizens. And therefore as a starting point, you’re not going to achieve economic growth simply on the back of consumption. It ought to be driven by infrastructure and the infrastructure you deliver to your citizens.”

HIGHEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SINCE 2003

In June, the unemployment rate increased to 27.7%, the highest it has been since September 2003.

The Quarterly Labour survey, released by Stats SA at a briefing in Pretoria, showed that employment grew by 144,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year but this was offset by 433,000 more people looking for jobs.

Statistician-General Pali Lehohla said several sectors experienced growth.

“The biggest growth in employment has been observed in manufacturing, finance and mining for the first time in 2017. After a decline of four successive quarters employment grew in all provinces quarter-on-quarter, except in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.”

Unemployment remains a major concern.

“The unemployment rate has grown up to 27.7% and there were more job seekers compared to those who actually got employed. The unemployment level that we experience now was last seen in September 2003.”

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.