‘Decision to grant Mugabe immunity opposes all efforts to fight abuse in SA’

Minister Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says justice will only be truly served when Grace Mugabe has her day in court.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the decision to grant Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity is working against all efforts to fight abuse in the county.

She was speaking at a dialogue for women and the LGBTI community on Tuesday afternoon.

Nkosi-Malobane has previously spoken out against the decision, saying Mugabe should be held accountable.

The International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane granted the Zimbabwean First Lady diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels at a Sandton hotel.

The MEC says Zimbabwe would never have made the same decision.

“The Cosatu leadership was turned away from Zimbabwe, they got off a plane and were shown the next plane back; they actually cooperated.”

She says this is opposing all efforts for justice.

“It’s wrong because it’s going to cause problems for me who’s actually a fighter against abuse of women, everyone will expect the same treatment.”

Nkosi-Malobane says justice will only be truly served when Mugabe has her day in court.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)