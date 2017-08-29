‘Decision to grant Mugabe immunity opposes all efforts to fight abuse in SA’
Minister Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says justice will only be truly served when Grace Mugabe has her day in court.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the decision to grant Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity is working against all efforts to fight abuse in the county.
She was speaking at a dialogue for women and the LGBTI community on Tuesday afternoon.
Nkosi-Malobane has previously spoken out against the decision, saying Mugabe should be held accountable.
The International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane granted the Zimbabwean First Lady diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels at a Sandton hotel.
The MEC says Zimbabwe would never have made the same decision.
“The Cosatu leadership was turned away from Zimbabwe, they got off a plane and were shown the next plane back; they actually cooperated.”
She says this is opposing all efforts for justice.
“It’s wrong because it’s going to cause problems for me who’s actually a fighter against abuse of women, everyone will expect the same treatment.”
Nkosi-Malobane says justice will only be truly served when Mugabe has her day in court.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Hawston man appears in court over illegal abalone trade
-
Delft Main Road reopened following protests
-
Pair arrested for possession of marijuana worth over R218k in Britstown
-
Dlamini-Zuma: If SA wants to address poverty it must emancipate women
-
Athlone community gets humanitarian relief following shack fire
-
Woman arrested for embezzling over R500,000 from old-age home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.