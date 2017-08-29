Cops looking for key suspect to solidify Dumi Masilela murder case

Three men found in possession of the car used in the hijacking have been arrested but have not been charged with the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says despite having arrested suspects linked to Dumi Masilela's murder, they are looking for a final suspect to solidify their case.

The actor died earlier in August in a botched hijacking.

On Monday, three men appeared in court for having been found in possession of the car used in the hijacking, however, they have not been charged with the murder.

Nkosi-Malobane says a key suspect still needs to be arrested.

“There’s still one person that we’re looking for and that person plays a very important role in us being able to crack the case.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)