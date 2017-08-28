WC Social Development launches campaign against Foetal Alcoholic Syndrome
Fifteen young people have been trained and deployed as community workers in farming communities in the region.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has launched a groundbreaking youth development initiative to boost the fight against Foetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) in communities along the West Coast.
The team will focus on public education, school holiday programmes and anti-teenage substance abuse classes alerting residents to the effects of FAS.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says a recent study shows the prevalence of children suffering from Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, specifically in the Matzikama area was found to be 64 children per 1,000.
“The launch was in the specific Matzikama area. It was really to assist and respond to the number of reports that we received from farming areas within the area about the whole phenomenon and the intensity of the foetal alcohol syndrome."
