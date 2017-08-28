-
Vusi Nova’s colleague recalls being shot at, stripped naked in hijacking
Sihle Mdaka says once they arrived in Riverlea, his kidnappers demanded him to get out and threatened to shoot him while he ran.
JOHANNESBURG - Musician Vusi Nova's colleague who was hijacked and kidnapped with him has recalled how he was held at gunpoint, shoved into the car's boot and stripped of his clothes.
Nova and Sihle Mdaka were hijacked at his house in Melville on Friday morning.
The 20-year-old was dropped off in Riverlea, while Nova was left in Soweto.
Mdaka says once the Land Rover arrived in Riverlea, his kidnappers demanded him to get out and threatened to shoot him while he ran.
“While I was running, they were shooting at me. So I just had to run.”
He says he then went to the nearest house asking for help.
“I just saw the car driving away from the place and I went to the nearest house and asked for help. They took all of my clothes, even my underwear.”
The twenty-year-old musician says he has never been so scared.
He has received trauma counselling.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
