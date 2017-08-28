Shots fired at Bellville court

The motive is unclear and it's known whether anybody has been wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing an alleged gang shooting that occurred outside the Bellville Magistrates Court.

The motive is unclear and it's not known whether anybody has been wounded.

The incident was reported between 10 and 11 am.

A witness described the shooting incident outside the court.

“While at court, about six or eight gunshots went off. About six went off in the building and more outside. Everyone panicked. People tried to get away. Police all ran to the front of the building and cordoned off the doors.”

A witness who spoke to Eyewitness News earlier on Monday claimed a number of shots were fired inside the court and several more were fired outside. The court was then placed on lockdown.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says shots were exchanged outside.

“According to reports, several gang members appeared today at the Bellville Magistrates court on several cases. At about 10 o clock, arguments between gangster groupings arose outside the court building, they then pulled firearms and shot at each other.”

No injuries were reported.