Protests causing disruptions on some Joburg roads

The Main Reef Road and Commando Road have been barricaded with burning tyres and debris by protesters.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg motorists can expect disruptions on some roads on Monday morning.

It’s not yet clear why.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “It’s going to cause major delays because it’s a very busy road, it’s affecting traffic from Soweto going towards Auckland Park and the area around Campus Square.

“And it’s also affecting traffic from Roodepoort.”

*MARAISBURG BRIDGE* Traffic at a gridlock due to Protest Action. Be patient & stay safe. @EWNTraffic @PigSpotter

Your Partner on the Road. pic.twitter.com/Be8k7IrXRf — HELP24 (@help24JHB) August 28, 2017

Riverlea protest - Main Reef Rd closed between Commando & Nasrec Road – delays on Spencer Rd, Nadine as well as Albertina Sisulu #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/pEgyt96iZy — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 28, 2017