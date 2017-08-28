Protests causing disruptions on some Joburg roads
The Main Reef Road and Commando Road have been barricaded with burning tyres and debris by protesters.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg motorists can expect disruptions on some roads on Monday morning.
It’s not yet clear why.
Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “It’s going to cause major delays because it’s a very busy road, it’s affecting traffic from Soweto going towards Auckland Park and the area around Campus Square.
“And it’s also affecting traffic from Roodepoort.”
*MARAISBURG BRIDGE* Traffic at a gridlock due to Protest Action. Be patient & stay safe. @EWNTraffic @PigSpotter— HELP24 (@help24JHB) August 28, 2017
Your Partner on the Road. pic.twitter.com/Be8k7IrXRf
Riverlea protest - Main Reef Rd closed between Commando & Nasrec Road – delays on Spencer Rd, Nadine as well as Albertina Sisulu #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/pEgyt96iZy— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 28, 2017
Riverlea protest action on Main Reef Rd between Commando & Nasrec Rd – road closed – heavy delays – rather use Albertina Sisulu #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/iaZ9QFGVRG— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 28, 2017
