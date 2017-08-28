Police divers continue search for Port Alfred swimmer

The man, believed to be a Rhodes University student, went missing in the surf on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers are still searching for a missing swimmer in Port Alfred. The man, believed to be a Rhodes University student, went missing in the surf on Saturday.

Initially, two of the students' friends also found themselves in trouble but were able to reach the beach safely.

Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Mali Govender said: “We haven’t recovered anyone as yet. We are still conducting searches alongside the beach. The incident happened on Saturday and we are all involved together with local emergency services.”