'People will be held accountable if safety was not followed at Kusasalethu mine'
The mine's Marian van der Walt says there will be an investigation once rescue operations wrap up.
JOHANNESBURG - Amid calls for an increase in safety precautions at mines following the recent seismic incident at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu Mine, management says there was no way it could have prevented the tragedy.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has called on mine management to prioritise safety following Friday’s cave-in at the Carletonville operation.
Three people have died, while two more have been trapped underground since Friday.
The mine's Marian van der Walt says there will be an investigation once rescue operations wrap up.
“Once we’ve found all the miners, we’re going to have a formal investigation and we will hold people accountable if we do find that safety procedures were not followed. Having said that though, these events are very difficult to predict.”
At the same time, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's president Joseph Mathunjwa says the mining sector is unsafe.
“Even though the company can be found to be negligent, but the families of the deceased cannot sue for damages against the company. At the end of the day, the only thing is a prosecution and the prosecution ends up with the miner.”
Harmony Gold spokesperson Lauren Fourie disagrees.
“I can assure you that safety is our number one priority and safety is a responsibility of every single employee and every personnel working in our mine.”
