Mayor to address Kleinmond community after violent protests

It is understood the demonstration is linked to a failed tender of a community member.

CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand mayor is en route to Kleinmond where violent protests erupted on Monday morning.

Some pictures posted online reveal extensive damage to some of the shops situated in the town's main road.

The roads were apparently severely damaged as well and the routes around the affected area, which remain closed.