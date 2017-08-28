Mashaba: We will only provide accommodation to South Africans

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has been strongly criticised by a human rights group for the manner in which officials conduct raids to assess the unlawfully occupied buildings.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says in a month’s time private business will know exactly how many hijacked buildings owned by the city are available for development.

Mashaba has been strongly criticised by human rights group SERI for the manner in which officials conduct raids to assess the unlawfully occupied buildings.

The time is approaching for private developers to make proposals to the city to turn the unlawfully occupied buildings owned by the City of Joburg into affordable housing.

Mashaba gave a stern warning to his critics.

“These so-called human rights lawyers, I’m warning them in advance so that they can start making preparations. We will only provide accommodation exclusively to South Africans.”

Mashaba says that through these building projects, job opportunities will be created.

“One of the conditions of us giving these buildings to the private sector is to tell us how many people they are going to be employed.”

SERI says that when someone asks the organization to assist with a legal battle, then will it go to court.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)