[LISTEN] SACP's Mapaila lambasts ANC's selective disciplining

Second deputy General-Secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila speaks out on the ANC's disciplinary processes.

CAPE TOWN - Solly Mapaila, the second deputy General-Secretary of the SACP, has labelled the axing of “rebel” ANC members as selective disciplining.

ANC MP Derek Hanekom, who has been highly critical of President Jacob Zuma, was given 10 days to explain why he shouldn’t be removed as chairperson of the party’s disciplinary committee.

