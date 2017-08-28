Gauteng police following leads to re-arrest escaped inmates

The men broke free while being transported between the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and a correctional facility.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say they are following up several leads that could result in the re-arrest of 13 of the 20 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped last week.

The men broke free while being transported between the Johannesburg magistrates court and a correctional facility.

An armed gang intercepted the vehicle they were being transported in, allowing the men to flee.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says one of the men was re-arrested in Sophiatown at the weekend.

“Fourteen other suspects are still on the run but we’re following up several leads. We also urge members of the community not to try and confront these suspects because we believe some of them are armed.”