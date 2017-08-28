Eskom flips the switch on its payments to a Gupta-linked firm
The Budlender report found Eskom paid Trillian R266 million for services without contracts in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has come under fire for reportedly lying about payments totalling millions to the Gupta-linked company Trillian and consultancy firm McKinsey.
According to the Business Day newspaper, Eskom said in June that New York-based firm Oliver Wyman found the payments of R1.6 billion to be above board.
The utility has now admitted that in fact the global firm red flagged the payments and recommended a legal review of the contracting process.
Advocate Geoff Budlender, who was appointed by the former chairman of Trillian Tokyo Sexwale to investigate the company's role in state capture, released his report in June.
The Budlender report found Eskom paid Trillian R266 million for services without contracts in 2016.
Initially, Eskom insisted all payments were “based on prudent costs incurred and value created.”
But Business Day reporter Stephan Hofstatter said Eskom changed its tune on Monday after he sent them more questions.
“Lo and behold, I was told today that they’d like to correct and that they didn’t approve the payments, including to Trillian.”
Eskom's Group Executive for Legal and Compliance Suzanne Daniels has in a short statement responded to the claims.
“We confirm that we received a legal query from Oliver Wyman concerning a factually incorrect statement we issued based on the firm’s technical review undertaken on Eskom’s behalf. We have taken full responsibility for the same, hence the correction sent out, by Eskom, to the respective media who had either published the incorrect statement and/or received it.
Daniels says the utility is in the process of ‘remedying it relations’ with Wyman.
“Eskom is treating the matter with the seriousness it requires. And to this end, appropriate steps, which cannot be divulged at this point, will be taken against anyone responsible for the statement in question.”
More in Local
-
WC Agriculture MEC says bird flu outbreaks will not affect poultry price
-
Gordhan weighs legal options after Duduzane Zuma’s open letter
-
Ramokgopa: Dept functioning despite seized furniture, office equipment
-
Man arrested after 1 killed, 8 wounded in Hillbrow Theatre shooting
-
Emergency services workers march to Makhura's office over unfair pay
-
Vusi Nova’s colleague recalls being shot at, stripped naked in hijacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.