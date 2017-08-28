Emergency services workers march to Makhura's office over unfair pay
The workers say they are working long hours without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services workers have handed over their memorandum of demands to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, asking him to intervene in resolving their grievances.
The workers say they are working long hours without compensation.
They say they've tried to submit presentations to the Gauteng Health Department but it's been over a month now and they have no answers.
Dozens of Gauteng Emergency services workers have marched to Premier Makhura's office in the Johannesburg CBD, saying they are not remunerated fairly.
They say the department must decide whether it will pay them for all the hours they work or reduce the number of hours they are working.
Samson Moloi, one of the employees, says normally people work 160 hours per month, while they work 192 hours.
“We say it's overlapping hours. They are not paying us, it’s like we’re working for nothing.”
Shadrack Bobi is a paramedic in Sedibeng and says they are giving the premier seven days to respond to their demands.
“We’re asking the MEC peacefully and the premier's office that please can you hear our cries because we need this.”
The workers also want their colleagues who were dismissed in 2014 for working normal hours to be given their jobs back.
#EmergencyServices The workers are demanding better working conditions amongst other things. MR pic.twitter.com/sd3SepDzUg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2017
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Vusi Nova’s colleague recalls being shot at, stripped naked in hijacking
-
'People will be held accountable if safety was not followed at Kusasalethu mine'
-
You can head to the courts, but Bobani must go – Trollip tells UDM
-
‘Corruption flourishes in Richmond Municipality because of ANC factions’
-
JHB school microbus involved in accident was overloaded
-
Dept condemns disruptions at PTA school as pupils demand to wear skinny pants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.