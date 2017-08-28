Emergency services workers march to Makhura's office over unfair pay

The workers say they are working long hours without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services workers have handed over their memorandum of demands to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, asking him to intervene in resolving their grievances.

They say they've tried to submit presentations to the Gauteng Health Department but it's been over a month now and they have no answers.

Dozens of Gauteng Emergency services workers have marched to Premier Makhura's office in the Johannesburg CBD, saying they are not remunerated fairly.

They say the department must decide whether it will pay them for all the hours they work or reduce the number of hours they are working.

Samson Moloi, one of the employees, says normally people work 160 hours per month, while they work 192 hours.

“We say it's overlapping hours. They are not paying us, it’s like we’re working for nothing.”

Shadrack Bobi is a paramedic in Sedibeng and says they are giving the premier seven days to respond to their demands.

“We’re asking the MEC peacefully and the premier's office that please can you hear our cries because we need this.”

The workers also want their colleagues who were dismissed in 2014 for working normal hours to be given their jobs back.

