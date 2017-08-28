CT police accused of power abuse over old SA flag pub incident
The trouble started when a man and his friends asked a barman to explain why the old SA flag was on display at a Sea Point pub.
CAPE TOWN - The police have been accused of abusing power following the arrest of three people after they expressed their disgust of an old South African flag decorating the walls of a Sea Point pub.
The trouble started on Friday evening when Richard Julies and his friends asked the barman to explain why the flag was on display because they found it offensive.
Police were called in to diffuse the situation which had by that point escalated into a heated argument.
Allegedly the police asked the group why they were at the pub if the flag affronted them so much, a question Julies feels was inappropriate.
Julies says that when he and his friends left the bar, the very same police officers arrested three of them for being drunk in public.
“We cannot allow the abuse of power when police feel challenged, because that’s what it was. They felt challenged by us because we were critical of the way they dealt with the situation. It is a sensitive situation, especially with the history of our country. They wanted to silence us and detain us to teach us young people a lesson.”
Police have confirmed the arrests, saying they were apprehended for being drunk in public, an allegation Julies denies.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
DA & UDM coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay on verge of collapse
-
Angie Motshekga: ANCWL's claims petty
-
Protests causing disruptions on some Joburg roads
-
Mashaba: We will only provide accommodation to South Africans
-
Ramaphosa: ANC members must vote for untainted leaders
-
Manhunt launched for Hillbrow Theatre shooter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.