CT police accused of power abuse over old SA flag pub incident

The trouble started when a man and his friends asked a barman to explain why the old SA flag was on display at a Sea Point pub.

CAPE TOWN - The police have been accused of abusing power following the arrest of three people after they expressed their disgust of an old South African flag decorating the walls of a Sea Point pub.

The trouble started on Friday evening when Richard Julies and his friends asked the barman to explain why the flag was on display because they found it offensive.

Police were called in to diffuse the situation which had by that point escalated into a heated argument.

Allegedly the police asked the group why they were at the pub if the flag affronted them so much, a question Julies feels was inappropriate.

Julies says that when he and his friends left the bar, the very same police officers arrested three of them for being drunk in public.

“We cannot allow the abuse of power when police feel challenged, because that’s what it was. They felt challenged by us because we were critical of the way they dealt with the situation. It is a sensitive situation, especially with the history of our country. They wanted to silence us and detain us to teach us young people a lesson.”

Police have confirmed the arrests, saying they were apprehended for being drunk in public, an allegation Julies denies.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)