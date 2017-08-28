Cosatu to discuss national shutdown over state capture claims
Cosatu has criticised the ANC and party leaders who are accused of corruption amid claims that the Gupta family has been meddling in state affairs.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s central executive committee (CEC) is on Monday expected to discuss a national shutdown in response to allegations of state capture and corruption.
The meeting was announced during a rally in Limpopo on Sunday at which African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa spoke.
The labour federation’s general secretary Solly Phetoe says plans for the shutdown are already at an advanced stage.
“We must announce a date, we do have a certificate to go on a protected strike and fight against the state capture and corruption.”
