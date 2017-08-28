Cope demands ANC recall Nkoana-Mashabana over Madiba comments
Cope claims that when Nkoana-Mashabane was asked by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe why whites still wield power in South Africa, she responded by saying it was the late president Nelson Mandela's mistake.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has called on the African National Congress to recall International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabana with immediate effect.
Cope has accused her of being the enemy of a non-racial country.
The party says when Nkoana-Mashabane was asked by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe why whites still wield power in South Africa, she responded by saying it was the late president Nelson Mandela's mistake. Cope says this exchange took place during the SADC summit last week.
At the weekend, Mugabe slammed Mandela during a funeral in Harare, saying he made too many concessions towards the white minority.
He also accused Mandela of insisting that he negotiate alone with the apartheid government.
Cope says Nkoana-Mashabane has exposed herself as not supporting the non-racial policy of the nation and therefore, failed to uphold the Constitution.
Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota says they’re shocked.
“It was her duty to tell him that our country has one government which has black and white South Africans involved, who are governing with one executive and judiciary.”
The International Relations Department has declined to respond to the allegations, saying it has not heard the minister making such remarks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Cosatu to discuss national shutdown over state capture claims
-
Gauteng police following leads to re-arrest escaped inmates
-
Police join search for missing CT girl (3)
-
Roads closed in Kleinmond area amid protests
-
Robert McBride's daughter: 'Assaults' happen all the time
-
Pretoria school pupils boycott classes demanding to wear skinny pants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.