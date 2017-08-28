Popular Topics
Cope demands ANC recall Nkoana-Mashabana over Madiba comments

Cope claims that when Nkoana-Mashabane was asked by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe why whites still wield power in South Africa, she responded by saying it was the late president Nelson Mandela's mistake.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: GCIS
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has called on the African National Congress to recall International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabana with immediate effect.

Cope has accused her of being the enemy of a non-racial country.

The party says when Nkoana-Mashabane was asked by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe why whites still wield power in South Africa, she responded by saying it was the late president Nelson Mandela's mistake. Cope says this exchange took place during the SADC summit last week.

At the weekend, Mugabe slammed Mandela during a funeral in Harare, saying he made too many concessions towards the white minority.

He also accused Mandela of insisting that he negotiate alone with the apartheid government.

Cope says Nkoana-Mashabane has exposed herself as not supporting the non-racial policy of the nation and therefore, failed to uphold the Constitution.

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota says they’re shocked.

“It was her duty to tell him that our country has one government which has black and white South Africans involved, who are governing with one executive and judiciary.”

The International Relations Department has declined to respond to the allegations, saying it has not heard the minister making such remarks.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

