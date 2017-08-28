Cape Town City hold advantage over Wits in MTN8 semi

Ayanda Patosi’s late first half strike was the difference the result means City and new coach Benni McCarthy have had four wins in four.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Wits after their clash in the Mother City on Sunday.

Ayanda Patosi’s late first half strike was the difference. The result means that City and new coach Benni McCarthy have had four wins in four, including two victories over the league champions this month.

McCarthy chose to leave out last season’s PSL Player of the Year and the top scorer Lebo Manyama.

He felt the City captain was unsettled ahead of the transfer window closing with confirmed interest from a Turkish club.

McCarthy feels the reports of his transfer status has affected the captain.

“This week, more so than ever, his mind wasn’t here. He was at training, he was present but he had a lot of things on his mind. I had a chat with him and that was a general feeling that I got.

“So I thought the most noble thing to do when a player plays half-hearted or half mind, you’re not going to get full work.”

McCarthy says he needed more concentration from his team and Manyama's state of mind wasn’t on the match.

“This game is going to need 100% concertation, 100% commitment from everyone and if you’re not going to give us 100%, then it’s better if you’re out of the team.

“And that’s the reason why he wasn’t part of the team because he wasn’t 100% this week at training, so I can’t let you play ahead of a guy who has been training and willing to die for the cause.”