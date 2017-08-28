-
-
Calm returns to Riverlea after violent protest
Earlier angry residents barricaded several routes leading into the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have managed to restore calm in Riverlea in southern Johannesburg after protesters set fire to a Rea Vaya station on Commando Road.
Earlier angry residents barricaded several routes leading into the area.
Riverlea protest action on Main Reef between Commando and Nasrec Rd –as a result several roads leaving Florida are gridlocked #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/C7i2dRwCTj— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 28, 2017
It's understood the protest is over housing.
The polices Kay Makhubele says no arrests have yet been made.
“They threw stones and broke glass. No one has been arrested yet but a case of malicious damage to property has been opened. The case is under investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
