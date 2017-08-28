Bonteheuwel rape accused denied bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Bonteheuwel rape accused denied bail

Jerome Petersen, aged 53, allegedly bribed the child with a R5 after sexually assaulting her in his bathroom.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel has been denied bail.

Jerome Petersen made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

The 53-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident about three weeks ago.

Petersen allegedly bribed the child with a R5 after sexually assaulting her in his bathroom.

The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on the accused's property.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said, “We managed to fill up the court room once again and the magistrate took into consideration the fact that we had over 1,000 signatures on our petition asking the court not to grant him bail. Also, I think it’s a huge win for the community and for the family.”

The case has been postponed to September.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA