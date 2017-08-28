Bonteheuwel rape accused denied bail

Jerome Petersen, aged 53, allegedly bribed the child with a R5 after sexually assaulting her in his bathroom.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel has been denied bail.

Jerome Petersen made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

The 53-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident about three weeks ago.

Petersen allegedly bribed the child with a R5 after sexually assaulting her in his bathroom.

The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on the accused's property.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said, “We managed to fill up the court room once again and the magistrate took into consideration the fact that we had over 1,000 signatures on our petition asking the court not to grant him bail. Also, I think it’s a huge win for the community and for the family.”

The case has been postponed to September.