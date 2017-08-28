At least 400 arrested during CT police raids
Officers from the Nyanga cluster swooped on areas like Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Manenberg.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have arrested more than 400 suspects in a week.
The arrests come against the backdrop of last week's Urban Safety report revealing that drugs, firearms and alcohol as the biggest drivers behind the city's high crime rate.
The police's FC van Wyk says: “The crime fighters’ mission was accomplished when they arrested 414 suspects for various crimes ranging from possession of drugs, possession of firearms and ammunition. A total of 158 drug houses were searched while 290 persons were arrested for possession of drugs.”
