Angie Motshekga: ANCWL's claims petty
Former ANCWL president Angie Motshekga has hit back at her successor Bathabile Dlamini, saying allegations that she's trying to lead from the grave are inappropriate and illogical.
The league released a statement at the weekend in which it claimed that Motshekga was hosting events under its banner.
But Motshekga has denied the accusations, calling the ANCWL petty.
Responding to the ANCWL, Motshekga says the league's allegations are silly.
Motshekga's spokesperson Troy Martens says that the league didn’t make an effort to verify the allegations.
“What makes this statement even more absurd is that the ANCWL has made no effort to verify the allegations. They sent out a media statement, levelling all sorts of allegations against her. This isn’t the case at all.”
Motshekga says that she discovered through the media that the league has described her as ill-disciplined.
She says she is not aware of any issues between her and the league.
“As an individual, intellectual and politician, I have the right to freedom of speech. I don’t know what this is about. This problem has not been raised with me.”
It is not clear what event the league is referring to, but Motshekga was scheduled to speak at a Women's Day lecture in Free State.
This was contained on a Facebook page setup in support of ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential campaign.
The ANCWL has called for a woman to lead the ANC.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
