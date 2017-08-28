5 accused of cannibalism in KZN abandon bail

The five men were arrested after one of them allegedly walked into the police station with human body parts, saying he was tired of cannibalism.

JOHANNESBURG - Five men accused of cannibalism have abandoned their bail application in the Estcourt Magistrates Court amid calls from community members for police to hand the accused over to them.

The five men, all in their early 30s, were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal this month after one of them allegedly walked into the local police station with human body parts, saying he was tired of being a cannibal.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Ramkisson says the men will remain in custody until their next court appearance in September.

“The matter had been sat down for a bail application, however, the five advised that they will not be applying for bail. The matter was then remanded to 28 September for further investigation.”

