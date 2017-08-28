11 City of JHB officials & 1 civillian accused of R2.4m fraud granted bail

-
Fedusa calls on Treasury to drop Dudu MyeniLocal
-
[LISTEN] ‘It can’t be easy for McBride’s daughter’Local
-
Nigeria's Buhari says delighted that economy is improvingWorld
-
Interpol issues request for arrest of Red Bull heirWorld
-
WC Social Development launches campaign against Foetal Alcoholic SyndromeLocal
-
#RandReport: South African rand weakens in range-bound trade, stocks fallLocal
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] ‘It can’t be easy for McBride’s daughter’Local
-
WC Social Development launches campaign against Foetal Alcoholic SyndromeLocal
-
#RandReport: South African rand weakens in range-bound trade, stocks fallLocal
-
11 City of JHB officials & 1 civillian accused of R2.4m fraud granted bailLocal
-
SA Express in financial crisisLocal
-
WC Agriculture MEC says bird flu outbreaks will not affect poultry priceLocal
Popular Topics
-
Shakib brilliance puts Bangladesh in box seat vs AustraliaSport
-
It's not pretty on the Challengers tour, Masur warns TomicSport
-
Caster Semenya finishes season by breaking 600m recordSport
-
Australia face divided Japan in World Cup qualifier – DegenekSport
-
Torino fans face agonising end to transfer windowSport
-
CAS dismisses Chinese weightlifters' appealsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Why Dubai needs a global workforceLifestyle
-
Nick Jonas reveals dad Kevin Jonas Sr is cancer freeLifestyle
-
[WATCH] The equestrian show jumper overcoming hurdlesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Best moments from the 2017 MTV VMAsLifestyle
-
Vusi Nova’s colleague recalls being shot at, stripped naked in hijackingLocal
-
Celebrities rally together to raise money as Hurricane Harvey wreaks havocWorld
-
Jared Leto's Bennington tributeLifestyle
-
Rapper Tyga reportedly being sued for over $2mLifestyle
-
Nomophobia: This is why you can’t put down your phoneLifestyle
-
‘Corruption flourishes in Richmond Municipality because of ANC factions’Local
-
[ANALYSIS] Coalition govts – nigh impossible, but may be SA's only good optionOpinion
-
KZN ANC councillors killed for opposing corruption, Moerane Commission hearsLocal
-
[LISTEN] SACP's Mapaila lambasts ANC's selective discipliningLocal
-
Cosatu to discuss national shutdown over state capture claimsLocal
-
DA & UDM coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay on verge of collapseLocal
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] What Obama’s record-breaking Mandela tweet tells us about the worldWorld
-
[OPINION] African politicians seeking medical help abroad is shamefulWorld
-
[OPINION] Those who brought Zuma to power shouldn’t be forgotten, or forgivenOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why home is the most dangerous place for womenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The future is dark and full of terrorOpinion
-
[OPINION] Car privileges & road etiquetteOpinion
Popular Topics
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
#RandReport: South African rand weakens in range-bound trade, stocks fallLocal
-
SA Express in financial crisisLocal
-
WC Agriculture MEC says bird flu outbreaks will not affect poultry priceLocal
-
Gordhan weighs legal options after Duduzane Zuma’s open letterLocal
-
'People will be held accountable if safety was not followed at Kusasalethu mine'Local
-
Steinhoff's African listing overshadowed by Europe woesBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
11 City of JHB officials & 1 civillian accused of R2.4m fraud granted bail
The officials who work in the city's revenue department are accused of colluding with property owners and issuing fraudulent refunds on properties.
JOHANNESBURG - Eleven City of Johannesburg officials and a civilian accused of fraud amounting to R2.4 million have each been granted R2,000 bail in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court.
The officials who work in the city's revenue department are accused of colluding with property owners and issuing fraudulent refunds on properties.
The officials would allegedly inflate the refunds and pay the excess into their individual accounts.
The city's Lucky Sindane says more arrests are imminent.
“There’s still two City of Johannesburg officials and two members of the public outstanding which we’ll arrest soon.”
More in Local
-
Fedusa calls on Treasury to drop Dudu Myeni13 minutes ago
-
[LISTEN] ‘It can’t be easy for McBride’s daughter’22 minutes ago
-
WC Social Development launches campaign against Foetal Alcoholic Syndrome52 minutes ago
-
#RandReport: South African rand weakens in range-bound trade, stocks fall57 minutes ago
-
SA Express in financial crisisone hour ago
-
WC Agriculture MEC says bird flu outbreaks will not affect poultry priceone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.