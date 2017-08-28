11 City of JHB officials & 1 civillian accused of R2.4m fraud granted bail

The officials who work in the city's revenue department are accused of colluding with property owners and issuing fraudulent refunds on properties.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven City of Johannesburg officials and a civilian accused of fraud amounting to R2.4 million have each been granted R2,000 bail in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court.

The officials would allegedly inflate the refunds and pay the excess into their individual accounts.

The city's Lucky Sindane says more arrests are imminent.

“There’s still two City of Johannesburg officials and two members of the public outstanding which we’ll arrest soon.”