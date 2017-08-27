Police hunting for suspects after Telkom store robbery

Man missing after being swept out to sea in Port Alfred
Local
Western Cape police are hunting for at least five suspects following an armed robbery at the Kenilworth Shopping Centre.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are hunting for at least five suspects following an armed robbery at the Kenilworth Shopping Centre.
Armed robbers held up staff at a Telkom store on Friday evening and managed to flee with an undisclosed number of cellphones.
No one was injured during the incident.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says, “No one has been arrested at this stage. We appeal to the public, anyone with information that can assist us with our investigation is requested to contact crime stop.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
