One arrested, 4 escape in foiled Greenstone Mall robbery

A group of armed suspects were trying to flee the scene of a robbery with stolen goods when law enforcement officials intervened.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been arrested after police officers and security guards foiled an armed robbery at Greenstone Mall on Sunday.

A group of armed suspects were trying to flee the scene of a robbery with stolen goods when law enforcement officials intervened.

A shootout ensued during their attempt to get away.

Police spokesperson Jean Ocklers says four suspects managed to escape.

“The officers managed to arrest one of the five armed suspects. An unlicensed pistol and ammunition were also seized from the suspect. The remaining four suspects managed to escape in a white Polo Vivo and police are still searching for them.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

