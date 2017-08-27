Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside Polokwane
Scores of people are arriving at the Seshego Stadium outside Polokwane ahead of the address by ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
SESHEGO STADIUM - Scores of people are arriving at the Seshego Stadium outside Polokwane ahead of the address by African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) provincial rally is expected to address the unity of the alliance and building a strong federation.
Buses and cars are arriving with people seen clad in Cosatu and ANC regalia.
#CosatuRally The Seshego Stadium as they wait to be addressed by Ramaphosa. PP pic.twitter.com/lNeKkFAGHF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2017
They are singing songs as they make their way into the stadium.
The stands are full, with a marquee placed in the middle of the venue, where women in ANC Woman’s League regalia are seated.
Ramaphosa is expected to address them later on.
Eyewitness News understands that he has arrived in the area- but is yet to make his way to the venue.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
