Holomisa threatens court action to force DA reveal evidence over Bobani sacking

Bantu Holomisa says he has yet to see the evidence and has threatened to go to court on Monday to force the DA to reveal the contents of the report.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: GCIS
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says should corruption allegations against its ousted Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor prove to be true the party will take action.

The local government coalition between the UDM and the Democratic Alliance (DA) is in jeopardy after Mongameli Bobani was removed as Deputy Mayor through a Motion of No confidence this week.

The DA claims Bobani breached their co-governance agreement by voting with the opposition.

The DA says forensic reports have found evidence of maladministration, fraud, and tender irregularities involving departments directly under Bobani’s political authority.

But Holomisa says he has yet to see the evidence and has threatened to go to court on Monday to force the DA to reveal the contents of the report.

“If you have got an allegation go and investigate. Once you come up with evidence which implicates our member, he will immediately be withdrawn.”

Holomisa adds, if the allegations have no basis the party will remain in the coalition but it will seek the removal of DA Mayor Athol Trollip.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

