CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flag

An attorney says he and his friends were arrested for public drunkenness shortly after they complained about the old SA flag displayed at a local bar in Sea Point.

FILE: Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town attorney says he and his friends were arrested for public drunkenness shortly after they complained about the old South African flag displayed at a local bar in Sea Point.

The trouble started when Richard Julies and his friends asked the barman to explain why the flag was on display because they found it offensive.

Police were called in to defuse the situation which had by that point escalated into a heated argument.

Julies says when he and his friends left the bar, the very same police officers arrested three of them for being drunk in public.

“The fact that in 2017 in Cape Town, a pub would put this up in such a cosmopolitan city given our history. All we did was express a legitimate outrage and that was met by an arrest.

“An arrested that was unlawful and I want the police to be accountable for that.”

He claims he was detained for several hours.

It is not illegal to fly or display the old flag as it has never been banned.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

