CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flag

-
Police hunting for suspects after Telkom store robberyLocal
-
Merkel ‘has no regrets’ over refugee policy despite political costWorld
-
CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flagLocal
-
Cosatu to stage nationwide march against state captureLocal
-
Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside PolokwaneLocal
-
One arrested, 4 escape in foiled Greenstone Mall robberyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Police hunting for suspects after Telkom store robberyLocal
-
CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flagLocal
-
Cosatu to stage nationwide march against state captureLocal
-
Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside PolokwaneLocal
-
One arrested, 4 escape in foiled Greenstone Mall robberyLocal
-
'Calls for inquiry into state capture were made during ANC policy conference'Local
Popular Topics
-
South Africa punish Argentine indiscipline with 41-23 winSport
-
Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKOWorld
-
Undefeated Floyd Mayweather wins fight against Conor McGregorWorld
-
Patient United move clear, City seal last-gasp winSport
-
Murray pulls out of US Open, may miss rest of seasonSport
-
Federer unconcerned by mounting injury tollSport
Popular Topics
-
Russell Brand ties the knotLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 26 August 2017Local
-
Taylor Swift ‘won’t mention’ Katy Perry feud in new albumLifestyle
-
South Africans pushing boundaries in film industryLifestyle
-
Nick Loeb’s embryo lawsuit against Sofia Vergara thrown outLifestyle
-
Jay-Z reveals reasons behind twin namesLifestyle
-
"We don't want to hear her truth." Why Thabi Leoka has state officials shookBusiness
-
Powerball results: Friday 25 August 2017Local
-
SA artists to perform at Afropunk festival in NYLocal
-
Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside PolokwaneLocal
-
UDM’s fight with DA in Nelson Mandela Bay heading to courtLocal
-
Edward Zuma ‘heckles’ Pravin Gordhan during lecture in KZNLocal
-
‘Zuma is hopeless, corrupt & rotten to the core’Local
-
‘Zuma should’ve signed proclamation for SIU probe of SABC sooner’Local
-
‘State capture inquiry should be established as matter of urgency’Local
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Why home is the most dangerous place for womenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The future is dark and full of terrorOpinion
-
[OPINION] Car privileges & road etiquetteOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Has SA’s labour movement become a middle-class movement?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Imagine an ANC driven by conscienceOpinion
-
[OPINION] Incompetence of SA’s Public Protector exposedOpinion
Popular Topics
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
Harmony Gold saddened by death of its employee at Kusasalethu mineLocal
-
‘Zuma is hopeless, corrupt & rotten to the core’Local
-
‘Zuma should’ve signed proclamation for SIU probe of SABC sooner’Local
-
Kusasalethu mine operations halted as rescue efforts continueLocal
-
"We don't want to hear her truth." Why Thabi Leoka has state officials shookBusiness
-
Cabinet appoints 4 ministers to look at various options to recapitalise SAALocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flag
An attorney says he and his friends were arrested for public drunkenness shortly after they complained about the old SA flag displayed at a local bar in Sea Point.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town attorney says he and his friends were arrested for public drunkenness shortly after they complained about the old South African flag displayed at a local bar in Sea Point.
The trouble started when Richard Julies and his friends asked the barman to explain why the flag was on display because they found it offensive.
Police were called in to defuse the situation which had by that point escalated into a heated argument.
Julies says when he and his friends left the bar, the very same police officers arrested three of them for being drunk in public.
“The fact that in 2017 in Cape Town, a pub would put this up in such a cosmopolitan city given our history. All we did was express a legitimate outrage and that was met by an arrest.
“An arrested that was unlawful and I want the police to be accountable for that.”
He claims he was detained for several hours.
It is not illegal to fly or display the old flag as it has never been banned.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Man missing after being swept out to sea in Port Alfred0 minutes ago
-
Police hunting for suspects after Telkom store robbery23 minutes ago
-
Cosatu to stage nationwide march against state capture55 minutes ago
-
Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside Polokwaneone hour ago
-
One arrested, 4 escape in foiled Greenstone Mall robberyone hour ago
-
'Calls for inquiry into state capture were made during ANC policy conference'3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.