Cosatu to stage nationwide march against state capture

SESHEGO STADIUM - Trade union federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has revealed plans to stage a nationwide march against state capture.

The federation’s deputy secretary general Solly Phetoe made the announcement during a rally in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.

He also repeated Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

“This rally comrade is part of mobilising workers for a national shutdown over state capture and corruption.”

Zuma is accused of being under the sway of the well-connected Gupta family.

Earlier this week, Cosatu said its central executive committee (CEC) meeting next week will discuss campaigns to put pressure on the African National Congress (ANC) to recall President Zuma.

The federation’s Sizwe Pamla said that the ANC has failed to respond to their call for Zuma to be ousted, another plan must be made.

The trade federation will also discuss the decision by the South African Communist Party (SACP) to contest elections alone for the first time.

Pamla added that while the CEC will debate the SACP’s decision, only the federation’s special congress next year can give the green light for Cosatu to support the communist party.

Additional reporting by Clement Manayathela.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)