Cosatu to stage nationwide march against state capture
The federation’s deputy secretary general Solly Phetoe made the announcement during a rally in Limpopo.
SESHEGO STADIUM - Trade union federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has revealed plans to stage a nationwide march against state capture.
The federation’s deputy secretary general Solly Phetoe made the announcement during a rally in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.
He also repeated Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
“This rally comrade is part of mobilising workers for a national shutdown over state capture and corruption.”
Zuma is accused of being under the sway of the well-connected Gupta family.
Earlier this week, Cosatu said its central executive committee (CEC) meeting next week will discuss campaigns to put pressure on the African National Congress (ANC) to recall President Zuma.
The federation’s Sizwe Pamla said that the ANC has failed to respond to their call for Zuma to be ousted, another plan must be made.
The trade federation will also discuss the decision by the South African Communist Party (SACP) to contest elections alone for the first time.
Pamla added that while the CEC will debate the SACP’s decision, only the federation’s special congress next year can give the green light for Cosatu to support the communist party.
Additional reporting by Clement Manayathela.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Man missing after being swept out to sea in Port Alfred
-
Police hunting for suspects after Telkom store robbery
-
CT man claims he and friends were arrested after complaining about old SA flag
-
Hundreds attend Cosatu rally outside Polokwane
-
One arrested, 4 escape in foiled Greenstone Mall robbery
-
'Calls for inquiry into state capture were made during ANC policy conference'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.