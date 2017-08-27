Break-ins at Philippi animal shelter ‘affecting staff morale’

The organisation says resources that should be going to helping animals are currently being used to pay for repairs after a series of break-ins at the shelter.

CAPE TOWN - The Animal Welfare Society in Philippi says resources that should be going to helping animals are currently being used to pay for repairs after a series of break-ins at the shelter.

There have been nearly forty break-ins this year.

Robbers made off with electrical cables during the latest incident on Saturday night.

The organisation’s Jaque Le Roux says, “It’s affecting the staff morale, it’s making us depressed. We’re spending funds that are intended for more sterilisation and education campaigns to repair the damages.”