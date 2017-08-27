-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 killed, 7 wounded after man opens fire at Hillbrow Theatre
It’s understood the trouble started when the irate man jumped on stage and threatened to stop the event unless his stolen cellphone was returned.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and seven others wounded after a gunman shot at revellers during a concert at the Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg.
It’s understood the trouble started in the early hours of Sunday morning when the irate man jumped on stage and threatened to stop the event unless his stolen cellphone was returned.
Authorities claim he then fired random shots at the crowd before fleeing the scene.
Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says, “He grabbed a mic and made an announcement telling the audience he’ll stop the event unless his cellphone is recovered. The audience protected at which point he started firing, killing one person.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
