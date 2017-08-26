Sterling sent off after grabbing last-gasp victory for Man City
LONDON - Raheem Sterling’s scrambled last-gasp winner gave Manchester City the points with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Bournemouth on England’s south coast on Saturday.
Sterling’s joy was short-lived though as he was shown a second yellow card, resulting in a red, for going into the crowd to celebrate his goal - his second in a week.
A Charlie Daniels screamer gave Bournemouth the lead after 13 minutes but City were level eight minutes later when Gabriel Jesus, preferred to Sergio Aguero, poked home.
Both sides struck the woodwork after the break - Josh King for Bournemouth and Nicolas Otamendi for City - and Bournemouth seemed set for their first point of the season.
But seven minutes into stoppage time Sterling linked up with Danilo in the area and his weakly-hit shot took a deflection on its way past a helpless Asmir Begovic.
Sterling, who scored City’s leveller in a 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday, ran to the City fans who spilled over barriers with police moving in to restore order.
