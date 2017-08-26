‘CT communities safer with convicted killer Cameron Wilson behind bars’
It’s unclear whether he will be imprisoned in the Western Cape or elsewhere in country.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says Cape Town communities are safer with convicted serial killer Cameron Wilson behind bars for a long time.
The 20-year-old, who heard his fate in the Western Cape High Court earlier this week, will serve four life sentences and an additional 71 years for various crimes, including five murders attempted murders and rapes.
Jula has praised investigators and the prosecution for a job well done.
Police Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says, “Arresting suspects is one thing, but ensuring that they remain behind bars and pay their dues sends a strong message that the criminal justice system of this country is working.”
The National Prosecuting Authority says it will oppose any attempt by the convicted killer to appeal his sentence.
