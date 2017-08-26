Buffalo City councillor’s daughter killed in mob attack
Residents were outraged because of the councillor’s alleged involvement in the deaths of two traditional healers.
CAPE TOWN - The teenage daughter of a Buffalo City Councillor has been killed after an angry mob petrol-bombed their house.
Residents were outraged because of the councillor’s alleged involvement in the deaths of two traditional healers.
The two women were allegedly shot by the councillor’s husband.
The Police’s Hazel Mqala says their deaths sparked protests in the area this week.
“The community members gathered outside the councillor’s house and burned the house into ashes. We later discovered that a disabled child had been inside the house during the attack.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
