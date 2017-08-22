‘Knysna is open for business’
Officials have implemented measures to get the town’s economy back on its feet following the devastating fires that hit the area and say they're starting to bear fruit.
CAPE TOWN – At least 2,500 people are out of work as a direct result of the devastating fires that hit the area.
Seven people were killed in the wildfires in June.
Officials have implemented measures to get the town’s economy back on its feet and say they're starting to bear fruit.
Shortly after the fires were put out, local authorities started campaigns like #KnysnaRises and the Knysna Rebuild Initiative.
They’re meant to spread the word that Knysna is open for business and is rebuilding its economy.
Thirty-five accommodation facilities were either damaged or destroyed in the wildfires.
But Knysna Tourism spokesperson Jeannine Orzechowski says there is hope, as many of the owners are awaiting insurance payouts which could lead to jobs being reinstated.
“At the moment, we’re busy putting together a big plan to get the message out to the world that Knysna is open for business and needs tourism to survive.”
There’s also a drive for officials and business owners to work together on marketing and rebranding options.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
