'Highly likely' Knysna fires caused by human activity

Officials have identified invasive plant materials as one of the attributing factors in the cause of the blazes.

Firefighters are battling more fires in Knysna & Plettenberg Bay, barely a month after the devastation in the region. Picture: @wo_fire.
Firefighters are battling more fires in Knysna & Plettenberg Bay, barely a month after the devastation in the region. Picture: @wo_fire.
353 days ago

CAPE TOWN – An investigation into the Knynsa fires has found it’s highly likely they were caused by human activity.

The wildfires ripped through the town and surrounding areas, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes.

Local authorities on Monday revealed the findings of the probe into the disaster.

Officials have identified invasive plant materials as one of the attributing factors in the cause of the blazes.

Knysna Mayor Eleanore-Bouw Spies says using more fire resistant building materials is one aspect being explored to avoid another fire disaster.

“We’re busy in the final stages to identify a site for us to have this light house as a show house put up, where people can actually go and see it and demonstrations will be done as to show exactly how fire resistant it is.”

GALLERY: Knysna fires

Timeline

