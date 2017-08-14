Knysna municipality to release report on wildfires

Seven people died and hundreds were left homeless when runaway fires broke out in the Eden District in June this year.

CAPE TOWN – Knysna Municipality leadership will on Monday provide an update on an investigation conducted into the cause of the Southern Cape wildfires.

Over thirty businesses within the hospitality sector have also been affected.

Allegations on social media have done the rounds of fires allegedly being started on purpose.

Claims that an arsonist has been arrested have been denied by police.

The fires virtually shut down Knysna. The disaster sent hundreds of people fleeing their homes, some of which were destroyed.

Local authorities and residents want answers as to what sparked this disaster.

This afternoon, the town’s Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies and Municipal Manager Kam Chetty will release the Knysna fire report.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)